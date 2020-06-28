Renault Kiger automatic spied; interiors leaked

- Renault Kiger test-mule features touchscreen infotainment system, automatic transmission

- The model is expected to be launched in the festive season

The upcoming Renault Kiger sub-four-metre SUV has been spied during a road test yet again. New spy images of the model, codenamed HBC, reveal the interiors of the test-mule, which feature an automatic transmission.

Exterior highlights of the Renault Kiger as visible from the spy image reveal a split headlamp design with the LED DRLs positioned on either side of the two slat grille with chrome inserts, new headlamp on the bumper and a multiple slat air dam.

Inside, the new Renault Kiger test-mule features a floating touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, climate control, Piano Black inserts on the steering wheel and centre console, engine-start-stop button, redesigned instrument cluster, black and grey theme and dual glovebox.

Powertrain options on the Renault Kiger are expected to include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. As seen in the image here, the test-mule is missing the clutch pedal, while also receiving a dead pedal, hinting that the unit is an automatic variant. While a five-speed manual unit is likely to be offered as standard, reports suggest that the naturally aspirated variant and turbo-petrol variant will get an AMT and CVT respectively. The Kiger, which could be launched in the festive season, will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Image Source