Renault kicks off ‘Republic Day Celebration Camp’ across India

- Three day service camp starts from 27 to 29 January at all Renault India dealerships

- Comprehensive car check, several fun-filled customer engagement activities and special offers on parts and accessories

Renault India has announced a nationwide ‘Republic Day Celebration Camp’ for its customers at all Renault service facilities across India.

The car maker has ensured that trained service technicians will provide the care and expert attention which is required to warrant optimal performance of its cars. The service camp offers Renault owners a car check-up (as per Renault guidelines) which essentially is a detailed examination of all key functions of the car.

Customers can also get a host of additional benefits that include a 15% discount on labour and value-added services, 10% discount on select parts and accessories, 10% discount on road side assistance (RSA) enrolment, and a complimentary car top wash.

An integral part of Renault India’s commitment to constantly deliver excellence in customer comfort and convenience, the Republic Day Celebration Camp is a special initiative to best serve the Indian customers, and reinforce the brand’s bonding with assurance of utmost care of the customers’ vehicles.