  Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India tomorrow

Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India tomorrow

January 27, 2020, 03:58 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
14888 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be available in three variants – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux

- Will get 35 smart connectivity features as part of ZConnect suite

- Based on the Impact Design 2.0 language 

Tata Motors will launch the electric version of its popular selling compact SUV, the Nexon, in India tomorrow. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The upcoming electric compact SUV will get 35 smart connectivity features as part of the ZConnect app suite. We have driven the Tata Nexon EV and you can read all about it here.

The Nexon EV is based on the Impact Design 2.0 language. The electric vehicle’s fascia features a sporty central grille with signature tri-arrows, wide grille with signature Humanity Line running from lamp to lamp. Mechanically, the Nexon EV features a 127bhp permanent-magnet AC motor which is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motor produces 245Nm of torque which enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 9.9 seconds. The battery pack meets IP67 standards which makes it dust and water proof. A 3.3kW bundled charger can charge the battery pack from 20-100 per cent in eight hours, while a 25kW fast charger can charge the battery from 0-80 percent in 60 minutes. The fast chargers will initially be installed at select Tata dealerships across 22 Indian cities where the Nexon EV will be sold.

As for the interior, the top-spec version will get features like electric sunroof, leatherette seats, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, and a seven-inch touchscreen display among others. The Nexon EV has earned five-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test. The electric SUV will get safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control. 

In terms of pricing, the Tata Nexon EV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15-17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

  • Tata
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
