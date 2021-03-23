Renault India to hike prices from 1 April, 2021

- Renault India to increase prices across the model range

- This is the second price hike in 2021

Renault India has announced a price hike across its product range, that will come into effect from 1 April, 2021. The quantum of the hike would vary across variants and models.

According to Renault, the prices of the products have been increased due to the rising input costs across the spectrum, such as input costs for steel, aluminum, and plastics. The company currently sells models such as the Kwid, Kiger, Triber, and the Duster in the Indian automobile market.

Along with Renault, Nissan as well as Maruti Suzuki have announced a price hike that will be effective from the beginning of next month. This is the second increase in prices for cars this year, as the first price hike came into effect in January 2021.