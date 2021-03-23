CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault India to hike prices from 1 April, 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    729 Views
    Renault India to hike prices from 1 April, 2021

    - Renault India to increase prices across the model range

    - This is the second price hike in 2021

    Renault India has announced a price hike across its product range, that will come into effect from 1 April, 2021. The quantum of the hike would vary across variants and models.

    According to Renault, the prices of the products have been increased due to the rising input costs across the spectrum, such as input costs for steel, aluminum, and plastics. The company currently sells models such as the Kwid, Kiger, Triber, and the Duster in the Indian automobile market.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Along with Renault, Nissan as well as Maruti Suzuki have announced a price hike that will be effective from the beginning of next month. This is the second increase in prices for cars this year, as the first price hike came into effect in January 2021.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.45 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Renault
    • renault duster
    • Duster
    • Renault KWID
    • KWID
    • Triber
    • Renault Triber
    • Renault Kiger
    • Kiger
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is the Formula 1 Safety Car that you can buy
     Next 
    Jaguar I-Pace launched: All you need to know

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.06 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 25th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.45 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.12 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.32 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault India to hike prices from 1 April, 2021