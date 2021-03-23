CarWale
    Jaguar I-Pace launched: Why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    The newly launched Jaguar I-Pace is the first battery powered electric vehicle to be launched in India by Jaguar Land Rover. The all-electric SUV has been introduced in India via the CBU route at a price of Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom, India). The electric SUV is available in three variants – S, SE, and the HSE. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Jaguar I-Pace. 

    What’s good about it?

    The Jaguar I-Pace gets the modern driver-focused technology along with the new Pivi Pro Infotainment system. The 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster with revised graphics for clear indication of battery state of charge. The vehicle gets a wireless device charging pad beneath the ‘floating’ centre console. The wireless charging feature also includes signal boosting which further ensures that the phone’s signal remains stronger for longer. The Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available, as is Bluetooth technology which can pair two phones simultaneously. 

    The I-Pace electric SUV is equipped with Software over the Air (SOTA) functionality. This means Systems including infotainment, battery management and charging can be updated remotely. Additionally, the vehicle also offers an enhanced climate control system that delivers smart, energy-efficient heating or cooling of up to four zones independently. The vehicle claims to offer a driving range of 470kms. 

    Dashboard

    What’s not so good?

    Currently, the Jaguar I-Pace is India most expensive electric vehicle. The company has 22 retail outlets across 19 cities with over 35 EV chargers installed, while its competitor, the Mercedes-Benz has over 100 charging stations. 

    Specification

    Two electric motors powered by 90KWh battery pack - 394bhp and 696Nm torque

    Did you know?

    Jaguar I-PACE is provided with complimentary five-year service package, five-year roadside assistance package, eight-year or 160 000km battery warranty and a 7.4kW AC wall mounted charger. The installation of this charger at the customer’s house will be done by Tata Power Ltd.

    Jaguar I-Pace Image
    Jaguar I-Pace
    ₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jaguar
    • Jaguar I-Pace
    • I-Pace
