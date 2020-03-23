Please Tell Us Your City

  Renault India halts production temporarily due to Coronavirus

Renault India halts production temporarily due to Coronavirus

March 23, 2020, 05:01 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
12201 Views
- Operations halted at manufacturing facility

- Operations halted at manufacturing facility

- Production suspended till further notifications

- Emergency services for road-side assistance will continue

Renault India announced the suspension of production at its manufacturing plants in Chennai due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The operations have been halted until further notice from the State Government.

Even if the manufacturing facilities have been shut now, the carmaker was already monitoring the situation for the COVID-19 pandemic. Many preventive measures were being implemented across all offices, production lines and dealerships as well. The latter have been given strict advisories and asked to comply with all notices and guidelines issued by respective authorities, regulatory bodies and even the state and central government.

Apart from taking steps to increase individual awareness, to curb the spread of this Coronavirus, Renault India has had to take this step of temporarily suspending all operations at their Alliance Plant, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd. (RNAIPL) in Chennai. Additionally, all employees in its Corporate and Regional offices including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Gurgaon are continuing to work from home.

However, Renault’s 24x7 road-side assistance service will continue to provide support in case of any emergency. It’s good to see the carmaker keeping the safety and well-being of its employees as top priority in view of this escalating COVID-19 situation. Many more car manufacturers have taken similar steps in wake of the increasing prevalence of positive COVID-19 cases in our country.

Update: Nissan will also halt its operations from its Oragadam plant under the RNAIPL alliance from tomorrow until further notice.

Renault Triber Exterior
