Mahindra shuts its manufacturing facilities amidst Coronavirus pandemic

- Suspends operations at its facilities in Maharashtra
- Various employee safety measures are being taken
- Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra till 31 March
Mahindra has shut down its manufacturing facilities in India in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Indian carmaker has announced proactive, preventive and pre-emptive measures at all its plants and offices in India to ensure the safety of its employees and contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.
With the Government of Maharashtra enforcing section 144 in the state to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Mahindra has completely suspended the operations at its Nagpur plant, and will shut the Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) facilities from tonight.None of its manufacturing plants are working since 22 March.
The company announced, “Employee well-being and safety are matters of utmost priority. We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in the State of Maharashtra and across the nation should the situation change. Meanwhile, all our offices across the country have already implemented Work from Home. Several other measures including highest standards of hygiene and promoting social distancing at all the offices and Manufacturing locations across the country have been taken.”