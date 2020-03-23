FCA India suspends production due to COVID-19 crisis

- FCA suspends production in India till 31 March

- The Ranjangaon plant will undergo intensified cleaning and sanitisation during this period

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), together with Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL), FCA’s joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, announced that it will work with the Government to temporarily close operations and suspend production to protect the health and safety of employees.

The temporary suspension, which will be in effect until 31 March 2020, is in response to the increasing prevalence of positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra and particularly in Pune.

FIAPL will continue to be staffed with a small number of employees, who are engaged in emergency services. There will be no retrenchment of any plant employees as a result of the plant closure and all will continue to receive their salaries during this closure period.

The company had already implemented increased sanitary processes coupled with improvements to protect employee safety, including thermal screening and extra buses for the work commute ensuring minimal social distancing. During this closure period, the Ranjangaon plant will also undertake intensified cleaning and sanitisation, including total fumigation to ensure a safe return for employees.