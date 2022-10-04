CarWale
    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in October 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    282 Views
    New car buyers planning to drive home a new Renault vehicle this festive season can avail discounts of up to Rs 50,000. The benefits are offered in the form of exchange, cash discounts, and corporate benefits. The offers are grade, variant, and location-specific. Interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The benefits are applicable till 31 October, 2022. Read below to learn more about the model-wise offers –

    Renault Triber

    The Renault Triber attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 50,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 (on RXT and RXZ variants), and Rs 10,000 (on RXL and Limited Edition variants). Further, the company offers exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000 and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the rural offer farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail a discount of Rs 5,000, subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents. Every customer is entitled to either corporate or rural offers. Moreover, if applicable, the customer can avail max exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 under the R.E.Li.V.E scrappage program. 

    Renault Kwid

    Renault’s entry-level model, the Kwid attracts benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The French automaker offers a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on all variants, and exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 on 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre variants, respectively. If applicable, the customers can also avail of a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The loyalty benefit is offered only in the RXE 0.8-litre variant. If applicable, the customers can also avail of an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the R.E.Li.V.E scrappage program and a rural offer of Rs 5,000. 

    Renault Kiger 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Kiger attracts similar corporate discounts and rural offers as the Kwid and the Triber. The automaker does not offer a cash discount for the Kiger compact SUV. Further, the customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 under the R.E.Li.V.E scrappage program.

