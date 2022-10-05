CarWale
    MG Motor India records a sale of 3,808 units in September 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Motor India records a sale of 3,808 units in September 2022

    - MG registered a Y-o-Y growth of 17.5 per cent

    - The company is unable to produce Astor AT variants due to semiconductor shortage

    MG Motor India announced that it has retailed 3,808 units in September 2022, thus registering a growth of 17.5 per cent over the corresponding month last year. This also marks a rise of 11 per cent in its sales volumes for Q3 2022 over Q2 2022. 

    MG further added that the waiting period across its products continues to range from three to six months due to supply chain constraints. According to the brand, the semiconductor availability issue persists, limiting MG to supply only the Astor MT variant at the moment.

    Last month, Morris Garages India introduced the updated Gloster full-size SUV, with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is currently working on the next-gen Hector, which will be launched by the end of the year. This new model will be sold alongside the current iteration of the SUV. 

    Also read:

    2022 MG Gloster launched in India; prices start at Rs 31.99 lakh

    Hybrid-tech for MG Hector showcased globally

    MG ZS EV prices hiked; deliveries of Excite variant commence

