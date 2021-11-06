Renault announces discount offers of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in November 2021

- Renault Duster gets the highest discount offer

- Attractive benefits for MY2021 and pre-MY2021 models of Triber MPV

With the onset of the festive month, Renault India has announced an array of discount offers across its model range this month. These benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty benefits. Read on to know the model-wise offers.

Renault Kwid

This month, the Renault Kwid attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000 (Rs 15,000 for 1.0-litre model and Rs 10,000 for 0.8-litre versions), and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 on select variants. Subject to the availability of stocks, an additional discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable for 2020 models. The rural discount offer stands the same at Rs 5,000.

Renault Triber

A few months back, the Renault Triber was updated for MY2021 followed by a revision in features last month, details of which can be read here. The offers on the MPV are broadly divided into pre-MY2021 and MY2021. Here are the details.

The pre-MY2021 can be bought this month for a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants.

For the MY2021 Triber, the offers include a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the RXZ trim. A rural discount of Rs 5,000 is applicable for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members for both model year versions.

Renault Kiger

The Kiger compact SUV can be purchased this month with special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 10,000. This includes exchange benefit or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model. The corporate and rural discount is fixed at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Renault Duster

The offers on the Duster in November 2021 include an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of Rs 50,000 (except RXZ 1.5-litre trim), and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000. It is to be noted that the corporate discount is available for an approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. An additional rural discount of Rs 15,000 is offered for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

All the mentioned benefits can be availed from 5 November, 2021 to 30 November, 2021. For further details, kindly visit your nearest Renault dealership.