CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault announces discount offers of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in November 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    729 Views
    Renault announces discount offers of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in November 2021

    - Renault Duster gets the highest discount offer

    - Attractive benefits for MY2021 and pre-MY2021 models of Triber MPV

    With the onset of the festive month, Renault India has announced an array of discount offers across its model range this month. These benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty benefits. Read on to know the model-wise offers.

    Renault Kwid

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This month, the Renault Kwid attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000 (Rs 15,000 for 1.0-litre model and Rs 10,000 for 0.8-litre versions), and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 on select variants. Subject to the availability of stocks, an additional discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable for 2020 models. The rural discount offer stands the same at Rs 5,000.

    Renault Triber

    Front View

    A few months back, the Renault Triber was updated for MY2021 followed by a revision in features last month, details of which can be read here. The offers on the MPV are broadly divided into pre-MY2021 and MY2021. Here are the details. 

    The pre-MY2021 can be bought this month for a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on select variants. 

    For the MY2021 Triber, the offers include a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the RXZ trim. A rural discount of Rs 5,000 is applicable for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members for both model year versions. 

    Renault Kiger

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kiger compact SUV can be purchased this month with special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 10,000. This includes exchange benefit or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model. The corporate and rural discount is fixed at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. 

    Renault Duster

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The offers on the Duster in November 2021 include an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of Rs 50,000 (except RXZ 1.5-litre trim), and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000. It is to be noted that the corporate discount is available for an approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. An additional rural discount of Rs 15,000 is offered for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. 

    All the mentioned benefits can be availed from 5 November, 2021 to 30 November, 2021. For further details, kindly visit your nearest Renault dealership. 

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz cars to have Dolby Atmos from Summer 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.64 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.82 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.79 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.28 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.52 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.24 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault announces discount offers of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in November 2021