    2022 Mercedes-AMG SL - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Mercedes-Benz has globally unveiled their all-new SL Roadster, which brings back the fabric roof and the 2+2 seating layout. It is also offered with AWD and four-wheel steering as standard. Let's take a look at this picture gallery detailing all the specifications of the car that will go on to replace the AMG GT Roadster.

    Front View

    This new Mercedes-AMG SL has been built from the ground up and underpins a new platform. It gets a new design and offers a host of features, equipment, and technology.

    Right Side View

    Even in terms of dimensions, the new AMG SL Roadster is longer than its predecessors. It has a longer wheelbase which is 154mm more than the model it replaces.

    Front View

    It features the brand's signature Panamericana-grille that gets flanked on either side by sleek-looking adaptive LED headlights. Then, there's the long bonnet with a heavily raked windscreen.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Now, its USP is still a triple-layer fabric roof that reduces the weight by 21kg compared to the metallic roof on its previous-gen models. This one just takes 15 seconds to fold completely.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Open it up, and it reveals a large 11.9-inch vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment unit inside. It's similar to the EQS and EQC models and gets the brand's latest MBUX system and features.

    Dashboard

    Then, the car is also equipped with a 12.3-inch LCD driver's display, heads-up display, turbine-style AC vents, an AMG twin-spoke steering wheel, electrically-adjustable sports seats, etc.

    Engine Shot

    Powering the car is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which in the base SL 55 model produces 469bhp and 700Nm of torque, while on the top-spec SL 63 churns out 577bhp and 800Nm. 

    Right Side View

    Both these versions come mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, while power is sent to all four wheels through the Mercedes' 4MATIC+ system.

    Wheel

    Most interestingly, this new Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster claims to do the 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 315kmph!

    Left Rear Three Quarter
