2022 Audi A8 facelift - Now in pictures

Audi has recently taken the wraps off the new A8 facelift sedan, which will take on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series. This new Audi is not a new-gen model but a facelifted version of the A8, which now has a much sharper and bold styling. It also gets a number of new and revised features which are detailed in this picture gallery.

Up front is an updated front grille, which is flanked on either side by Matrix LED headlamps. Another highlight is the option of choosing OLED tail lights for the sedan.

Similarly, one can choose alloy wheels of up to 21-inches which otherwise come in 18-inch as standard. Then, carbon-ceramic brakes can also be had as an option.

Inside, this facelifted A8 gets an updated cabin with a bunch of other driver-assist features and technology as well. It also gets a horizontal dashboard layout that helps it give an added sense of space.

Then, there's a large touchscreen infotainment unit with connected tech, fully digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, etc. to name a few noteworthy features.

Customers will get a choice of a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI and a 4.0-litre TFSI. These come mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission unit along with Audi's four-wheel-drive Quattro system.

Also note that the more powerful performance-oriented S8 version of the sedan further comes with a twin-turbocharged, V8 engine producing 563bhp and 800Nm of torque.