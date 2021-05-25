Production-spec Skoda Kushaq low and top variant images revealed

- To be launched in India in June 2021

- Will get a 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engine

As the launch of the much-awaited Skoda Kushaq is around the corner, the Czech carmaker has revealed more details of the upcoming mid-size SUV. The test mules that have been under testing since last year and have clocked almost 1.7 million kilometers.

During the testing phase, the Kushaq has undergone rigorous trials in the high temperatures in the deserts of Rajasthan, cold and extreme conditions of the Nilgiri mountains, and bumper-to-bumper traffic in the country’s most populous cities. This is further combined with different driving habits like less changing of gears and often start moving in second gear.

Along with the ride quality and driving dynamics, these tests also widely examine the cabin of the car. Skoda says that the tunnel in front of the rear seats has deliberately been kept low to make seating for the middle passenger as comfortable as possible. The driver seat is raised to give a more dominant position with the dashboard and controls designed to easily fall in the driver’s reach.

The Kushaq has been developed in the newly built technical centre in Pune. The spare parts can be replaced at this workshop after the prototype completes extensive testing in the field. As seen in the above image are two test models of the Kushaq. One appears to be a low variant model with steel rims and wheel covers while the top-spec parked adjacent to it is most likely the top-end variant with the five-spoke alloy wheels and chrome inserts on the door handles. To know more about the key differences between the variants, click here.

The Kushaq will get two petrol powertrains. A 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. The former will be tuned to produce 114bhp and will be coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The more powerful 1.5-litre petrol will have an output of 148bhp and come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. You can read more about the upcoming SUV, here.