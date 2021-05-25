CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    499 Views
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift - Now in pictures

    The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is the seven-seat version of the Tiguan. The carmaker recently unveiled its facelifted version for the international markets, and it’s expected to go on sale in a few markets later this year. We hope it will also make it to India, of course, via the CBU route. Here's a picture gallery of the new model that gets updated styling as well as better tech.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Left Rear Three Quarter

    The most prominent change is its redesigned fascia featuring a new pair of LED headlights and LED DRLs, a tweaked grille with an integrated LED strip, and a reworked bumper.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Right Front Three Quarter

    Round at the back, there are the restyled tail lamps which we'd seen in the teaser, and there's a 'TIGUAN' badge on the tail gate of the SUV as well.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Right Rear Three Quarter

    It rides on a new set of alloys with different patterns and sizes being offered depending on the variant. These range from 17-inch to 20-inch in size.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Left Front Three Quarter

    The cabin of the facelifted Tiguan Allspace gets only subtle changes. An 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster is offered as standard, upgradable to a 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro unit.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Dashboard

    Except for the base variant, all other trims get the MIB3 infotainment system featuring wireless App-Connect. Similarly, there are touch controls for the climate control system in higher variants.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Second Row Seats

    There's quite a lot of equipment on offer, like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated front seats, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and a wireless smartphone charger.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Second Row Seats

    Globally, VW will offer its IQ.Drive suite on the new Tiguan Allspace. This includes a lot of safety equipment like the autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Right Rear Three Quarter

    Furthermore, there are many other safety features like forward collision warning, rear traffic alert, road sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, parking assist, etc.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Left Front Three Quarter

    The powertrain options for the India-spec Tiguan AllSpace are expected to remain unchanged. So, this SUV should come powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine churning 188bhp and 320Nm of torque.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Right Rear Three Quarter

    This engine is expected to come mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the brand's 4Motion AWD system, which will be offered as standard.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Left Side View
    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
    ₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Production-spec Skoda Kushaq low and top variant images revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 43.27 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 43.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 43.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 41.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 40.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 41.85 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 38.31 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 38.82 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift - Now in pictures