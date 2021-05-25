Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift - Now in pictures

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is the seven-seat version of the Tiguan. The carmaker recently unveiled its facelifted version for the international markets, and it’s expected to go on sale in a few markets later this year. We hope it will also make it to India, of course, via the CBU route. Here's a picture gallery of the new model that gets updated styling as well as better tech.

The most prominent change is its redesigned fascia featuring a new pair of LED headlights and LED DRLs, a tweaked grille with an integrated LED strip, and a reworked bumper.

Round at the back, there are the restyled tail lamps which we'd seen in the teaser, and there's a 'TIGUAN' badge on the tail gate of the SUV as well.

It rides on a new set of alloys with different patterns and sizes being offered depending on the variant. These range from 17-inch to 20-inch in size.

The cabin of the facelifted Tiguan Allspace gets only subtle changes. An 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster is offered as standard, upgradable to a 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro unit.

Except for the base variant, all other trims get the MIB3 infotainment system featuring wireless App-Connect. Similarly, there are touch controls for the climate control system in higher variants.

There's quite a lot of equipment on offer, like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heated front seats, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and a wireless smartphone charger.

Globally, VW will offer its IQ.Drive suite on the new Tiguan Allspace. This includes a lot of safety equipment like the autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Furthermore, there are many other safety features like forward collision warning, rear traffic alert, road sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, parking assist, etc.

The powertrain options for the India-spec Tiguan AllSpace are expected to remain unchanged. So, this SUV should come powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine churning 188bhp and 320Nm of torque.

This engine is expected to come mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the brand's 4Motion AWD system, which will be offered as standard.