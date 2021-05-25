CarWale
    All-new Mercedes-Benz GLA launched - All you need to know

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLA in India with an introductory price starting at Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This premium SUV is available in four different variants - GLA 200, GLA 220d, GLA 220d 4Matic. Also, the automaker has first time offered the AMG Line GLA 35 version in India.

    This luxury sub-compact automobile has now entered the new generation, which brings a redesigned exterior that resembles GLA’s elder siblings. Besides, it is now longer, wider and taller than its predecessor. Similarly, the new GLA features high-performance LED headlamps with integrated DRLs while there are new adaptive LED tail lamps at the rear.

    Moreover, the GLA 200 and 220d are equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels whereas the GLA 220d 4Matic comes with 19-inch AMG alloy wheels. All the trims are offered in five paint options - Mountain Grey, Iridium Silver, Cosmos Black, Denim Blue and Polar White.

    Inside, Mercedes-Benz has not just redesigned the interior of the GLA but also added more features to the cabin. There is a typical MBUX widescreen setup that contains two 10.25-inch high-definition displays. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as wireless smartphone connectivity.

    The GLA 200 and 220d come with comfort seats upholstered in Artico leather with either Macchiato Beige or Black theme. On the other hand, the GLA 220d 4Matic gets Black colour Dynamic microfibre upholstery for the sport seats. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz now offers a Light and Sight package that includes four overhead light stones, interior and reading lamps, signal and ambient lamps as well as footwell lighting.

    Although the GLA is an entry-level premium vehicle, Mercedes-Benz has given plenty of bells and whistles in the vehicle. It comes with numerous safety features seven airbags, active brakes, Pre-Safe, active bonnet, electronic stability program, attention assist and an off-road engineering package (only for GLA 220d 4Matic).

    There are other convenience features such as Mercedes Me Connect with over-the-air-updates, easy pack tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, 64 colours of ambient lighting, dual-zone temperature control with charcoal, pollen and HEPA filters, a wireless charging pad, electronically adjustable front seats with memory function.

    The GLA 200 gets a 1,332cc turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch and it produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque. While the GLA 220d and GLA 220d 4matic have a 1,920cc diesel engine paired with an eight-speed DCT and this motor makes 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz offers eight years of warranty on engine and transmission alongside a full three-year warranty.

    Variant specific introductory (ex-showroom) price list:

    GLA 200 - Rs 42.10 lakh 

    GLA 220d - Rs 43.7 lakh 

    GLA 220d 4Matic - Rs 46.7 lakh

    AMG GLA 35 4Matic - Rs 57.3 lakh

    NOTE: The introductory prices are effective until 30 June 2021 and they will be revised from 1 July 2021 by up to 1.5 lakh across the GLA variants.

