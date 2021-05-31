2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 35 4MATIC - Why should you buy it?

Mercedes-Benz has launched its smallest high-performance AMG SUV, the GLA 35 4Matic in India for the first time. The German carmaker will assemble this AMG at its Pune, India plant and thus it is priced at Rs 57.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Many car fanatics would love to have this car and here we tell you everything about the SUV and also whether it is a good buy.

What is good about it?

The AMG 35 line-up has been extended by the arrival of the GLA 35. This performance car now joins the CLA 35, GLB 35, A35 saloon and A35 hatchback line-up. On paper, the GLA 35 appears to be a versatile car - compact, higher ground clearance and most importantly performance. Hence it should be fun and easy to drive and park in tight urban spaces.

It is based on the standard GLA SUV, but there is a clear distinction between the two. The most prominent difference is the engine and suspension. The automaker also offers a special Designo Patagonia Red paint at an additional cost.

The AMG ride control suspension electronically controls the damping system. It also lets you choose between three suspension settings - Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Besides, the GLA 35 4matic also comes with multibeam LED headlamps, 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and an AMG exterior package that includes a redesigned grille, bumpers, high-performance brakes and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin and features of the GLA 35 are somewhat similar to the standard model. The AMG specific equipment includes an all-black interior with full Dynamica microfibre trim, AMG flat-bottomed steering wheel, 590-watts Burmester sound system and front sports seats.

This premium high-performance version of the GLA focuses on the millennial generation. If you are a sports car enthusiast and need something compact and powerful, this should be your choice. Although the GLA 35 4Matic is not a completely beefed-up version like the GLA 45S 4Matic+ it should provide enough grunt and exciting drive experience. You can also easily accommodate four passengers in the vehicle and travel to another place rather than having a staycation.

What is not good about it?

You could argue about the price of this GLA 35 4Matic as it costs about Rs 70 lakh after registration in some cities. Mercedes-Benz is going to assemble this little GLA 35 in Pune, India and, that would still be expensive for such a small list of added equipment under the AMG nameplate.

We are eagerly waiting to drive the car and see whether the AMG nameplate serves the purpose and if it's value for money.

Engine and Transmission

There is a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine that develops an amazing 302bhp at 5,800rpm and 400Nm of torque between 3,000 to 4,000rpm. So, it can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.1 seconds with a governed speed of 250kmph. This engine is mated to an eight-speed G Tronic automatic transmission.