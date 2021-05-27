2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA - Why should you buy it?

The all-new GLA has arrived in the country with four different variants and its introductory price starts at Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This price tag makes it the most affordable Mercedes-Benz SUV in India. However, if you have not reserved the GLA yet, we will help you decide whether it is worth the money.

What is good about it?

Mercedes-Benz has always been widely acclaimed for manufacturing some of the best luxury cars in the world that represent opulent lifestyle. The all-new GLA is not only like a fresh breath of air, but it is every inch a GLC or GLE.

This upgrade to second generation carries some radical changes to the GLA’s overall dimensions, interior as well as features. The car also gets all the bells and whistles you would find in the C-Class, E-Class and suchlike.

The exterior of the fresh-faced SUV follows the brand’s modern design philosophy. There is a newish grille with high-performance LED headlamps while it also features fresh adaptive LED tail lamps at the rear. Similarly, the GLA 200 and 220d are equipped with a set of redesigned alloys wheels whereas the GLA 220d 4Matic gets AMG 19-inch wheels.

Inside, the cabin is reminiscent to the other Mercedes-Benz cars, and it is outfitted with a plethora of features. The plush interior has full artificial Artico leather trim with two colour choices - Macchiato Beige and Black. Meanwhile, the GLA 220d 4Matic is exclusively fitted with leather-cum-microfibre seat covers, which are part of the AMG styling kit. Besides, there are two 10.25-inch MBUX displays, a multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, electric assist for the front seats with memory function and a wireless charging pad.

Mercedes-Benz offers ample features in the GLA such as a panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control with pollen, charcoal and HEPA filter, seven airbags, 64 colours of ambient lighting, Pre-Safe, active brakes, active bonnet, power tailgate and attention assist.

In a nutshell, the GLA is a modern and compact premium SUV that you would love to use for everyday commuting. It has an ocean of features and a powerful diesel engine on paper to make your journeys very enjoyable. If you already have a bigger swanky vehicle at home, this GLA can defiantly be your daily driver. Furthermore, being an SUV, the GLA would easily deal with the notorious speed humps and potholes.

What is not so good?

Although the current generation GLA is a next-level car and also offers plenty of features across all the variants, the GLA 220d 4Matic costs an arm and a leg for just a handful of extra features. This model simply gets a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, an off-road engineering package, 19-inch alloy wheels, a different steering and seat upholstery. Arguably, it is not up to snuff - for a price.

Having said that, we have not driven the car yet due to the lockdown. However, if you are excited to watch and read our comprehensive review of the all-new GLA, please do follow us on our social media platforms.

Which variant to buy?

If driving a car daily makes you happy and you also enjoy leisure or vacation drives, you should choose the GLA 220d. The reason being, firstly it is just a lakh more than the GLA 200 and secondly, its engine has far more grunt for exciting drives, in particular 26bhp/150Nm extra power and torque than the GLA 200.

The GLA 220d is also Rs 3 lakh cheaper than the GLA 220d 4Matic. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive provides on-demand torque to all four wheels on a slippery or wet surface, it usually provides all the power only to the front axle.

Specifications