CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA - Why should you buy it?

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    536 Views
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA - Why should you buy it?

    The all-new GLA has arrived in the country with four different variants and its introductory price starts at Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This price tag makes it the most affordable Mercedes-Benz SUV in India. However, if you have not reserved the GLA yet, we will help you decide whether it is worth the money.

    What is good about it?

    Mercedes-Benz has always been widely acclaimed for manufacturing some of the best luxury cars in the world that represent opulent lifestyle. The all-new GLA is not only like a fresh breath of air, but it is every inch a GLC or GLE.

    This upgrade to second generation carries some radical changes to the GLA’s overall dimensions, interior as well as features. The car also gets all the bells and whistles you would find in the C-Class, E-Class and suchlike.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Right Front Three Quarter

    The exterior of the fresh-faced SUV follows the brand’s modern design philosophy. There is a newish grille with high-performance LED headlamps while it also features fresh adaptive LED tail lamps at the rear. Similarly, the GLA 200 and 220d are equipped with a set of redesigned alloys wheels whereas the GLA 220d 4Matic gets AMG 19-inch wheels.

    Inside, the cabin is reminiscent to the other Mercedes-Benz cars, and it is outfitted with a plethora of features. The plush interior has full artificial Artico leather trim with two colour choices - Macchiato Beige and Black. Meanwhile, the GLA 220d 4Matic is exclusively fitted with leather-cum-microfibre seat covers, which are part of the AMG styling kit. Besides, there are two 10.25-inch MBUX displays, a multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, electric assist for the front seats with memory function and a wireless charging pad.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Dashboard

    Mercedes-Benz offers ample features in the GLA such as a panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control with pollen, charcoal and HEPA filter, seven airbags, 64 colours of ambient lighting, Pre-Safe, active brakes, active bonnet, power tailgate and attention assist.

    In a nutshell, the GLA is a modern and compact premium SUV that you would love to use for everyday commuting. It has an ocean of features and a powerful diesel engine on paper to make your journeys very enjoyable. If you already have a bigger swanky vehicle at home, this GLA can defiantly be your daily driver. Furthermore, being an SUV, the GLA would easily deal with the notorious speed humps and potholes.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Left Side View

    What is not so good?

    Although the current generation GLA is a next-level car and also offers plenty of features across all the variants, the GLA 220d 4Matic costs an arm and a leg for just a handful of extra features. This model simply gets a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, an off-road engineering package, 19-inch alloy wheels, a different steering and seat upholstery. Arguably, it is not up to snuff - for a price. 

    Having said that, we have not driven the car yet due to the lockdown. However, if you are excited to watch and read our comprehensive review of the all-new GLA, please do follow us on our social media platforms.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Which variant to buy?

    If driving a car daily makes you happy and you also enjoy leisure or vacation drives, you should choose the GLA 220d. The reason being, firstly it is just a lakh more than the GLA 200 and secondly, its engine has far more grunt for exciting drives, in particular 26bhp/150Nm extra power and torque than the GLA 200.

    The GLA 220d is also Rs 3 lakh cheaper than the GLA 220d 4Matic. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive provides on-demand torque to all four wheels on a slippery or wet surface, it usually provides all the power only to the front axle.

    Specifications

    VariantsGLA 200GLA 220dGLA 220d 4MATIC
    Displacement - cc133219501950
    Power output - bhp @ rpm161 @ 5500188 @ 3800188 @ 3800
    Torque output - Nm @ rpm250 @ 1620-4000400 @ 1600-2600400 @ 1600-2600
    Transmission - DCT7-speed auto8-speed auto8-speed auto
    Top speed - kmph210222219
    Price (ex-showroom)Rs 42.10 lakhRs 43.7 lakhRs 46.7 lakh
    Mercedes-Benz GLA Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    ₹ 42.10 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi e-tron listed on official India website
     Next 
    BMW i4 M50 - What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 42.10 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 50.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 52.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 48.72 Lakh
    Pune₹ 50.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.36 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 46.67 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 50.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.78 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 47.42 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA - Why should you buy it?