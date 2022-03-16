Production-spec Jeep Meridian to be unveiled in India on 29 March

- To enter production in May 2022

- Will be manufactured in India with over 80 per cent localisation

Last month, Jeep India teased the first image of its upcoming three-row SUV, the Meridian. Scheduled to enter production in May 2022 and launch in the subsequent months, the Meridian will be revealed officially on 29 March, 2022. Let's see what we can expect from it.

The Meridian will be produced locally and will be based on the five-seat Compass SUV that was launched in the country early last year. The SUV will have the same upright stance as the Compass and will feature highlights such as the seven-box front grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, chrome accentuated front bumper, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and sleek split LED tail lamps. We also expect the Meridian to be offered in dual-tone exterior shades.

As for the interior, the Meridian will be as feature-laden as the Compass. It is expected to be loaded with a digital instrument cluster, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a power-adjustable driver seat, and more. The talking point of the Meridian will be the second and third-row seats along with brown upholstery.

Although the technical specifications of the Meridian are not yet known, Jeep has confirmed that the SUV will be offered with a diesel powertrain with 4x4 capability. To know more about the Jeep Meridian, click here.