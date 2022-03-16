CarWale
    Mahindra electric SUV concepts interior teased

    Jay Shah

    - To be unveiled in July 2022

    - Designed and conceptualised at Mahindra Advanced Design Centre 

    A few months back, Mahindra confirmed the development of three new electric SUVs at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK. The carmaker even teased the SUV concepts and you can know more about it here. Now, the Indian automaker has teased the interior design of the concept SUVs ahead of the official unveil slated for July 2022. 

    Mahindra Steering Wheel

    Based on the released video, the new breed of electric vehicles by Mahindra will get a newly designed cabin. A handful of elements that we could spot were the panoramic sunroof, a massive dual-screen setup, a new steering wheel, redesigned gear lever, and a new centre console area.

    Besides this, the earlier teasers reveal three SUV concepts with massive DRLs and tail lamps. These SUVs are also expected to be based on a new electric platform that is being developed by the brand. Mahindra is also reading the electric iteration of the KUV100 that has been spotted testing on several occasions and you can know more about the electric SUV here

    Mahindra recently added a feather to its cap as the new XUV700 was awarded the esteemed Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) award. The SUV scored 101 points and were followed by the Volkswagen Taigun and Tata Punch in the second and third position. 

     Next 
    Production-spec Jeep Meridian to be unveiled in India on 29 March

