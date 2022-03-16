CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Variants Explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Variants Explained

    Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of the Dzire sub-four metre sedan in India last month. The model is available in two variants including VXi and ZXi, priced at Rs 8.14 lakh and Rs 8.82 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 76bhp and 98Nm of torque, paired exclusively to a five-speed manual unit.

    The following are the variant-wise features of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG:

    Dzire CNG VXi

    Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

    LED tail lights

    High-mounted LED stop lamp

    14-inch Steel wheels with wheel covers

    Black weather strip

    Wood accents with gloss finish

    MID

    Satin chrome accents        

    Front arm-rest

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

    Speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Front fog light chrome garnish

    2DIN audio system with CD, USB, Aux-In, and Bluetooth connectivity

    Steering-mounted controls

    Four speakers

    Rear AC vent

    Manual AC

    Remote keyless entry system

    Gear shift indicator

    Front and rear power windows

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Driver side auto-down power window

    Dzire CNG ZXi

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Chrome weather strip

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Outside temperature display

    Front fog lights

    Rear defogger

    Anti-pinch function for driver side window

    SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Tweeters

    Engine start-stop button with smart key

    Automatic climate control

    Driver side auto-up power window

