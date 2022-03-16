New Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Variants Explained

Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of the Dzire sub-four metre sedan in India last month. The model is available in two variants including VXi and ZXi, priced at Rs 8.14 lakh and Rs 8.82 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 76bhp and 98Nm of torque, paired exclusively to a five-speed manual unit.
The following are the variant-wise features of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG:
Dzire CNG VXi
Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
LED tail lights
High-mounted LED stop lamp
14-inch Steel wheels with wheel covers
Black weather strip
Wood accents with gloss finish
MID
Satin chrome accents
Front arm-rest
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Speed-sensing door auto-lock function
Speed alert system
Seat-belt reminder system
Front fog light chrome garnish
2DIN audio system with CD, USB, Aux-In, and Bluetooth connectivity
Steering-mounted controls
Four speakers
Rear AC vent
Manual AC
Remote keyless entry system
Gear shift indicator
Front and rear power windows
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Tilt-adjustable steering
Height-adjustable driver seat
Driver side auto-down power window
Dzire CNG ZXi
15-inch alloy wheels
Chrome weather strip
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Outside temperature display
Front fog lights
Rear defogger
Anti-pinch function for driver side window
SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Tweeters
Engine start-stop button with smart key
Automatic climate control
Driver side auto-up power window