New Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Variants Explained

Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of the Dzire sub-four metre sedan in India last month. The model is available in two variants including VXi and ZXi, priced at Rs 8.14 lakh and Rs 8.82 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 76bhp and 98Nm of torque, paired exclusively to a five-speed manual unit.

The following are the variant-wise features of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG:

Dzire CNG VXi

Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

LED tail lights

High-mounted LED stop lamp

14-inch Steel wheels with wheel covers

Black weather strip

Wood accents with gloss finish

MID

Satin chrome accents

Front arm-rest

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

Speed alert system

Seat-belt reminder system

Front fog light chrome garnish

2DIN audio system with CD, USB, Aux-In, and Bluetooth connectivity

Steering-mounted controls

Four speakers

Rear AC vent

Manual AC

Remote keyless entry system

Gear shift indicator

Front and rear power windows

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Tilt-adjustable steering

Height-adjustable driver seat

Driver side auto-down power window

Dzire CNG ZXi

15-inch alloy wheels

Chrome weather strip

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Outside temperature display

Front fog lights

Rear defogger

Anti-pinch function for driver side window

SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Tweeters

Engine start-stop button with smart key

Automatic climate control

Driver side auto-up power window