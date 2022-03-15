CarWale
    Subaru to pull the plug on the WRX STI

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Subaru to pull the plug on the WRX STI

    -         The iconic rally-bred sports sedan will meet the same faith as Lancer Evo

    -         There might be an electric STI later

    After the Lancer Evo, the tragedy has struck Subaru’s take on the legendary rally-bred four-door – the WRX STI. According to a statement released by Subaru, the Japanese carmaker is “exploring opportunities for the next-generation STI, including electrification”. But the statement further clarifies that while there might be a next-gen STI, it won’t be produced on the new-gen WRX platform. 

    For the uninitiated, the Subaru Impreza WRX STI was introduced in the mid-90s taking on the fight with the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo series keeping up with the WRC homologations. The pair had a cut-throat competition in the world rally stages to the delight of the fans across the globe. Later, Mitsubishi separated the Impreza and WRX models with the latter exclusively getting the STI version. Now, after two generations, the Japanese carmaker won’t be making an STI based on the 2022 WRX. 

    Going forward, there might be an STI version for other models in the Subaru line-up and there might also be an electric STI. But sadly, the WRX STI is history. 

