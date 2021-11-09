CarWale
    Jay Shah

    2,388 Views
    Production-ready Hyundai Creta facelift images leaked ahead of official launch

    - Will be launched at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 

    - Likely to be equipped with ADAS features 

    Ahead of the official unveiling of the Hyundai Creta facelift at the 2021 GIIAS expo on 11 November, the production-ready images of the refreshed SUV have been leaked on the web. The leaked images reveal the Creta facelift in all its glory. 

    Hyundai Creta Left Front Three Quarter

    The pictures affirm the teaser images that hinted at a revised front fascia. The Creta gets the Tucson-sourced ‘parametric-jewel’ front grille with integrated daytime running lights. The LED headlamp units are further vertically mounted lower on the bumper that also get silver accents. The silver highlights continue further on the side skirts up to the revised rear bumpers. The design for the tailgate is tweaked with the stop lamp positioned on the roof. The LED lamps get a slightly altered design while the additional crease on the boot lends the SUV a sporty appeal. 

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    Inside, the Creta’s cabin gets additional features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a Bose stereo system, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, cooled glovebox, and an electric parking brake with auto-hold function. 

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    What’s more that the international-spec Creta will debut with ADAS safety features. While the exact features are not yet known, it is rumoured to be equipped with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a blind-spot monitoring system. 

    Hyundai Creta Right Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the powertrain, Hyundai is likely to retain the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine for the Indonesia-spec model. This engine generates 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and could be paired with a manual as well as a CVT unit. 

    The updated Hyundai Creta facelift will be launched initially in Indonesia and is expected to make its way to India in the second half of 2022.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
