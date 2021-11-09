CarWale
    Audi Q5 facelift to be launched in India on 23 November

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Locally produced at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad 

    - To be powered by 2.0-litre TFSI engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system

    Post much wait, Audi will announce the prices for the Q5 facelift in the country on 23 November 2021. Back in October, the German automaker commenced the local production of the Q5 SUV at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. The localisation benefit will cumulate in the form of competitive pricing for the upcoming SUV. 

    Under the hood, the Q5 is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system. This engine is expected to come mated to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. More details about the upcoming Q5 will be known post its official unveil. 

    Visually, the fascia is highlighted by vertical chrome strips in the grille, while the front and the rear bumpers feature silver accents. The vehicle gets LED headlights with DRLs as standard. The SUV rides on a set of 18-inch five-arm-star alloy wheel design. At the time of launch, the Q5 is expected to be offered with 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheel options as well. The LED taillights at the rear feature dynamic turn indicators. 

    The interior will be highlighted by walnut wood inlays and premium upholstery with contrast stitching. Moreover, the vehicle gets high-gloss black trim elements that accentuate the premium appeal. A large 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen is neatly positioned on the dashboard and the second-generation Audi virtual cockpit plus featuring a 12.3-inch HD display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    We have driven the upcoming Audi Q5 facelift and to read more about our experience, click here.  

    Audi Q5 Facelift
    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
