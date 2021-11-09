CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Slavia interior design sketches revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    221 Views
    Skoda Slavia interior design sketches revealed

    - To be unveiled on 18 November, 2021

    - Will rival the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Ahead of the official unveiling of the Skoda Slavia slated for 18 November, 2021, the Czech carmaker has released the design sketches of the interior of the upcoming mid-size sedan. The Slavia will be the spiritual successor to the current-gen Rapid that was recently discontinued in the country. 

    Skoda Slavia Dashboard

    The latest interior sketches shared by the carmaker reveal a multi-layer dashboard. Just like its SUV sibling, Kushaq, the Slavia’s cabin will be dominated by a floating 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, a centre armrest, and a manual hand brake. However, whats distinct to the Slavia is a fully digital instrument cluster, circular aircon vents, and the ‘Skoda’ embossing on the instrument cluster’s housing. 

    Skoda Slavia Right Front Three Quarter

    Last week, Skoda released the design sketches of the exterior styling of the Slavia. To be underpinned by the brand’s locally developed MQB A0 IN platform, the Slavia is bigger in dimensions than the Rapid. In a typical Skoda fashion, the sedan will get the sleek signature butterfly-shaped grille, dropping nose stance, and a sloping roofline complemented by the kinking window line finished in chrome. The alloys will mostly get a multi-spoke design while the headlamp, as well as tail lamp, are expected to get LED treatment. To know more about the Skoda Slavia, click here.

    Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Slavia will be offered with two petrol powertrains. These will be the exact same engines as offered on the Kushaq. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will be tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque while the punchier 1.5-litre TSI motor will put out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will be offered with manual as well as automatic transmissions. We have driven the prototype version of the upcoming Skoda Slavia and you can read our driving impressions here.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra eKUV100 base variant spotted testing; to be launched in 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4774 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4774 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia interior design sketches revealed