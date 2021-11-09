Skoda Slavia interior design sketches revealed

- To be unveiled on 18 November, 2021

- Will rival the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Ahead of the official unveiling of the Skoda Slavia slated for 18 November, 2021, the Czech carmaker has released the design sketches of the interior of the upcoming mid-size sedan. The Slavia will be the spiritual successor to the current-gen Rapid that was recently discontinued in the country.

The latest interior sketches shared by the carmaker reveal a multi-layer dashboard. Just like its SUV sibling, Kushaq, the Slavia’s cabin will be dominated by a floating 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, a centre armrest, and a manual hand brake. However, whats distinct to the Slavia is a fully digital instrument cluster, circular aircon vents, and the ‘Skoda’ embossing on the instrument cluster’s housing.

Last week, Skoda released the design sketches of the exterior styling of the Slavia. To be underpinned by the brand’s locally developed MQB A0 IN platform, the Slavia is bigger in dimensions than the Rapid. In a typical Skoda fashion, the sedan will get the sleek signature butterfly-shaped grille, dropping nose stance, and a sloping roofline complemented by the kinking window line finished in chrome. The alloys will mostly get a multi-spoke design while the headlamp, as well as tail lamp, are expected to get LED treatment. To know more about the Skoda Slavia, click here.

The Slavia will be offered with two petrol powertrains. These will be the exact same engines as offered on the Kushaq. The 1.0-litre TSI engine will be tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque while the punchier 1.5-litre TSI motor will put out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will be offered with manual as well as automatic transmissions. We have driven the prototype version of the upcoming Skoda Slavia and you can read our driving impressions here.