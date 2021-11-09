CarWale
    Volkswagen tests Passat CC replacement in the Alps

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Volkswagen tests Passat CC replacement in the Alps

    -        Currently codenamed Aero B sedan and is electric

    -        Expected to arrive in 2023 with 700kms of range

    Volkswagen is developing a full-size electric sedan - codenamed Aero B. Part of the electric offensive, the Aero B spied testing in the Alps looks like a spiritual successor to the erstwhile Passat CC. 

    We have seen the electric ID sedan in the form of the Space Vizzion Concept in 2018. As seen in the spied images, the Aero B sedan shares little with the concept shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show. But, it will surely make use of the platform and the powertrain. Similar to all VW sedans of yore, the Aero B will also get a station wagon version. In terms of design, it does share its minimalist looks with the ID family with subtle changes to keep it more conventional-looking. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the dimension, the prototype seen on the Austrian mountains looks the same size as the current-gen Passat. But with the electric powertrain, it could offer a cabin space matching that of the Phaeton. The tribute to the CC comes in the form of the sloping roofline and a tight rear-three quarter. Making use of the MEB platform, we could expect a hotter GTX version of the Aero B as well. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Side View

    The battery pack in the sedan should be the 84kWh unit offering close to 700 kilometres of driving range. With the long wheelbase, an even bigger battery pack won’t be surprising. A 200kW fast charging is in the works that should add 230 kilometres of range in just 10 minutes of charge. 

    The production-ready Aero B should roll out sometime next year with sales expected in 2023. It would be produced at the Emden facility in Germany which currently manufactures the Passat and Arteon.

