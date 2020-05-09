Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo facelift spied testing in snow

- Expected to debut later this year

- First update for the estate version of the Panamera

Porsche introduced the Sport Turismo version of the Panamera with the second-generation in 2016. Now, the standard Panamera is about to receive a mid-life update, and along with it, the long-roof version will also undergo similar changes. A bare-minimum camouflage on the test mule recently spotted testing in snowy Sweden revealed what we could expect from the updated Panamera line-up.

The design changes would include revised LED daytime running lights along with a slightly tweaked bumper design both fore and aft. The LED taillights running across the back doesn’t look new either but that might change on the production model. There’s a rudimentary cluster for fog-lamp on the lower grille and could be part of the design update as well. The fluorescent brake calipers hint that it could be the range-topping S E-Hybrid variant. At the back, the new set of diffusers flanked by the quad exhaust will be the extent of the update on the new Panamera Sport Turismo.

We don’t expect drastic changes inside the cabin either. Under the skin, the usual range of powertrain will be continued with slight bump in power and efficiency. Apart from that, the more powerful version like the Turbo and GTS will also join the line-up later with more power in order to take on the increasing competition. What’s more, there are rumours of more body styles joining the Panamera line-up including a coupe and a convertible. However, since no test mule has spotted so far, these might just be rumours and nothing more.

We expect the updated Panamera and the Panamera Sport Turismo to be revealed later this year. It will also be sold in India promptly after it goes on sale in the global markets.