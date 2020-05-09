Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo facelift spied testing in snow

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo facelift spied testing in snow

May 09, 2020, 10:25 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
358 Views
Write a comment
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo facelift spied testing in snow

- Expected to debut later this year

- First update for the estate version of the Panamera

Porsche introduced the Sport Turismo version of the Panamera with the second-generation in 2016. Now, the standard Panamera is about to receive a mid-life update, and along with it, the long-roof version will also undergo similar changes. A bare-minimum camouflage on the test mule recently spotted testing in snowy Sweden revealed what we could expect from the updated Panamera line-up. 

Porsche Panamera Exterior

The design changes would include revised LED daytime running lights along with a slightly tweaked bumper design both fore and aft. The LED taillights running across the back doesn’t look new either but that might change on the production model. There’s a rudimentary cluster for fog-lamp on the lower grille and could be part of the design update as well. The fluorescent brake calipers hint that it could be the range-topping S E-Hybrid variant. At the back, the new set of diffusers flanked by the quad exhaust will be the extent of the update on the new Panamera Sport Turismo.

Porsche Panamera Exterior

We don’t expect drastic changes inside the cabin either. Under the skin, the usual range of powertrain will be continued with slight bump in power and efficiency. Apart from that, the more powerful version like the Turbo and GTS will also join the line-up later with more power in order to take on the increasing competition. What’s more, there are rumours of more body styles joining the Panamera line-up including a coupe and a convertible. However, since no test mule has spotted so far, these might just be rumours and nothing more. 

We expect the updated Panamera and the Panamera Sport Turismo to be revealed later this year. It will also be sold in India promptly after it goes on sale in the global markets. 

Porsche Panamera Exterior
  • Porsche
  • Panamera
  • Porsche Panamera
  • Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Porsche Panamera Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.19 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.37 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 2.18 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.26 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.09 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.27 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.1 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.12 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

The new Porsche Macan has just made its way int ...

30 Likes
5709 Views

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113107 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in