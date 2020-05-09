Toyota Harrier likely to be named Frontlander in global markets

- Will be identical to the ToyotaHarrier

- Expected to launch in China first

- Will be available in petrol as well as hybrid versions

Toyota recently revealed the fourth-generation Harrier for the Japanese market. Toyota will also, for the first time, introduce the Harrier in markets outside Japan and is likely to be named as the Toyota Frontlander.

It is expected to first go on sale in China and will be built locally at the GAC-Toyota plant. The Toyota Frontlander will be similar to the Harrier and will be the TNGA platform. Its USP will be the coupe design that is highlighted by the sleeker lines and the dramatically sloping roofline.

The engine lineup in the Frontlander will be identical to the Toyota Harrier. The gasoline version will get a 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol motor, belting out 170bhp and 207Nm and will be coupled to a Direct-Shift CVT. The hybrid variant will get a 2.5-litre petrol motor that will be paired to a 88kW in the FWD form and generates 218bhp. In 4WD version, it will use a 40kW electric motor that offers a combined system output of 220bhp.

Besides China, the Toyota Frontlander will also be launched in other global markets like North America and Middle-East. Closer to home, Toyota is unlikely to launch the Harrier or Frontlander in India.