Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Harrier likely to be named Frontlander in global markets

Toyota Harrier likely to be named Frontlander in global markets

May 09, 2020, 06:50 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
2102 Views
Write a comment
Toyota Harrier likely to be named Frontlander in global markets

- Will be identical to the ToyotaHarrier

- Expected to launch in China first

- Will be available in petrol as well as hybrid versions

Toyota recently revealed the fourth-generation Harrier for the Japanese market. Toyota will also, for the first time, introduce the Harrier in markets outside Japan and is likely to be named as the Toyota Frontlander.

It is expected to first go on sale in China and will be built locally at the GAC-Toyota plant. The Toyota Frontlander will be similar to the Harrier and will be  the TNGA platform. Its USP will be the coupe design that is highlighted by the sleeker lines and the dramatically sloping roofline.

The engine lineup in the Frontlander will be identical to the Toyota Harrier. The gasoline version will get a 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol motor, belting out 170bhp and 207Nm and will be coupled to a Direct-Shift CVT. The hybrid variant will get a 2.5-litre petrol motor that will be paired to a 88kW in the FWD form and generates 218bhp. In 4WD version, it will use a 40kW electric motor that offers a combined system output of 220bhp.

Besides China, the Toyota Frontlander will also be launched in other global markets like North America and Middle-East. Closer to home, Toyota is unlikely to launch the Harrier or Frontlander in India.  

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Harrier
  • Toyota Harrier
  • Toyota Frontlander
  • Frontlander
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.59 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 32.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.8 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.93 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1613 Likes
171392 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3520 Likes
328019 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in