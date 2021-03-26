Peugeot 2008 SUV spied on Indian public roads

- Could be a testbed for Citroen’s 1.2-litre petrol engine

- 2008 unlike to launch in India

Groupe PSA had announced its foray into the populated Indian automobile market in 2019 with plans to introduce three new cars by 2023. Since then, the French car manufacturer has been extensively testing its models in the country and will be launching the C5 Aircross SUV in the coming month. Surprisingly, an SUV from PSA Groupe – the Peugeot 2008 has also been spotted testing for the very first time on Indian roads.

Overseas, the 2008 SUV is based on the CMP platform and its sister concern, Citroen is likely to use the same platform for its upcoming compact SUV that is codenamed CC21 for the Indian market. It is most likely that the carmaker might be testing a component or a petrol engine under the hood of 2008. In the foreign markets, the SUV is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in different states of tune. Citroen already manufactures the same engine and gearboxes in India at its Chennai plant for export to global markets.

The upcoming CC21 sub-four-metre SUV could be offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission. The brand stated that the C5 Aircross is already built at the facility with over 90 per cent localisation what is expected to grow by the launch of the smaller SUV.

