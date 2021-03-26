CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Peugeot 2008 SUV spied on Indian public roads

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    402 Views
    Peugeot 2008 SUV spied on Indian public roads

    - Could be a testbed for Citroen’s 1.2-litre petrol engine

    - 2008 unlike to launch in India

    Groupe PSA had announced its foray into the populated Indian automobile market in 2019 with plans to introduce three new cars by 2023. Since then, the French car manufacturer has been extensively testing its models in the country and will be launching the C5 Aircross SUV in the coming month. Surprisingly, an SUV from PSA Groupe – the Peugeot 2008 has also been spotted testing for the very first time on Indian roads.

    Overseas, the 2008 SUV is based on the CMP platform and its sister concern, Citroen is likely to use the same platform for its upcoming compact SUV that is codenamed CC21 for the Indian market. It is most likely that the carmaker might be testing a component or a petrol engine under the hood of 2008. In the foreign markets, the SUV is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in different states of tune. Citroen already manufactures the same engine and gearboxes in India at its Chennai plant for export to global markets. 

    The upcoming CC21 sub-four-metre SUV could be offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission. The brand stated that the C5 Aircross is already built at the facility with over 90 per cent localisation what is expected to grow by the launch of the smaller SUV. 

    Image Source

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Morris Garages India announces free COVID-19 vaccination for its employees

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - March 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Peugeot 2008 SUV spied on Indian public roads