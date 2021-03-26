CarWale
    MG Motor India and Tata Power install EV charging station in Ludhiana

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG inaugurates its eighth 50kW Superfast public EV charging station

    - The company plans to install 25 such charging stations across the country 

    MG Motor India and Tata Power have inaugurated a 50 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Ludhiana. The deployment is in line with the vision to enhance the national EV charging ecosystem with 25-60 kW DC superfast charging stations.

    The automaker’s charging infrastructure span across major metropolitans including Delhi-NCR and Bangalore along with tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad and Nagpur. The Ludhiana charger inauguration is the automaker’s eighth facility that was opened in 2021 and comes close on the heels of its previous charging facilities that were installed in Calicut, Cochin, Coimbatore, Goa, and Mangalore.

    All vehicles compatible with the CCS fast-charging standard can use the latest EV charging station in Ludhiana. MG extends a five-way charging ecosystem to its customers, which includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home or office), extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

    Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Ludhiana is the commercial hub of Punjab and we are happy to provide charging infrastructure along with our partner Tata Power, as Ludhiana begins its shift towards electric, we believe the launch of our public EV charging station will go a long way in supporting the transition.”

    MG ZS EV
