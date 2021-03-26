New Audi S5 Sportback arrives at dealerships

- The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched at Rs 79.06 lakh

- The model is powered by a 349bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Audi India launched the S5 Sportback in the country earlier this week with a price tag of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India.

As seen in the images here, the Audi S5 Sportback has reached a dealership in Gujarat. The model in question is finished in a shade of District Green Metallic. The S5 Sportback is the second model from the brand to be launched in India this year, after the A4 facelift.

Under the hood of the Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-petrol engine that produces 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds.

Feature highlights of the new Audi S5 Sportback include the signature single-frame grille, matrix LED headlamps, contrast coloured ORVMs, LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MMI Navigation Plus, virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, sport seats, leather and alcantara upholstery, and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).

Image Source