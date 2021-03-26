Renault Kiger price hike – What to expect?

Renault India recently announced its plans to hike prices across the models and the variants from 1 April. The increase in prices is attributed to the increase in input costs for steel, aluminium, and plastics. The price hike will be applicable to the recently launched Renault Kiger as well and will vary in every variant. Renault will officially reveal the updated prices from 1 April.

Based on our interaction with Renault dealers, the price hike in the non-turbo variants is expected to vary between Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000. Relatively, the price increase is expected to be higher in the variants offering a Turbo engine option. It is worth noting that price revision will also be applicable to customers who have pre-booked the vehicle. However, at the dealer’s discretion, the price protection might be offered to customers who have been allotted a vehicle and have completed the payment process before 1 April.

The Renault Kiger sub-four metre SUV attracts a waiting period of up to 10 weeks. The waiting differs for every variant and the demand is particularly strong for the higher trims. Mechanically, the Renault Kiger is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The higher variants will offer multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.