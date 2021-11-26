CarWale
    Nissan Magnite receives 72,000 bookings; surpasses 30,000 units delivery milestone

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    588 Views
    - The Nissan Magnite has received 72,000 bookings almost a year after its launch

    - The model is available in four variants across eight colours

    Nissan India has delivered 30,000 units of the Magnite sub-four metre SUV almost a year after it was launched in the country on 2 December, 2021. The company has also received more than 72,000 bookings for the model.

    Guillaume Cartier, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson, for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania region, in his visit to India, handed over the keys of the 30,000th Nissan Magnite to the customer in a ceremony at a dealership in Gurgaon. The chairperson also presented Nissan Global President’s Award to the Nissan India team for the launch of the Nissan Magnite, a first for Nissan India operations.

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    The Nissan Magnite is available in four variants across eight colours, details of which are available here. The model is offered with two engine options including a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Magnite and you can read our review here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite has proven itself to be a game-changer, redefining value in the SUV segment. Multiple awards from media and now this very special recognition of the Global Nissan President Award is a proud moment for the Nissan India family. We thank the teams for their innovation, efforts and dedicate this award to the Customers for their love for Nissan Magnite making it a big, bold, and beautiful success. Cumulative bookings stand at over 72,000, a testament to the car’s popularity among the discerning Indian customer.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
