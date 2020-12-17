CarWale
    Nissan Magnite exterior accessories list detailed

    Nissan Magnite exterior accessories list detailed

    Jay Shah

    - Accessories are available in three predefined packs.

    - Customers can also purchase individual set of accessories 

    Nissan Magnite was launched earlier this month with an introductory starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). Now, if you are planning on buying one, you might want to glam it up with several add-on accessories inside out. We give you a detailed price-wise list of exterior touches made available by the brand for the potential customers. 

    Nissan Magnite Headlight

    Along with the already available Tech Pack, Nissan has introduced three new accessory packs – Essential, Style and Premium. While the individual accessory cost of each part under the pack is not made available as of now, the Essential Pack costs Rs 2,249 while the Style and Premium packs are available for Rs 4,799 and Rs 8,999 individually. 

    Nissan Magnite Closed Boot/Trunk

    Getting to the details, the exterior of the car can be protected with mudflaps, tail gate guard and front and rear bumper corner protectors. For the bling lovers, Nissan also has the protectors with chrome accents with additional front and rear chrome garnish. For a more convenient ingress/egress  one can opt for side steps, door visors, and edge guards. To make the car look more funky, there is a universal graphic body design. Premium and normal body covers are on offer too. We have mentioned the price list of all the exterior accessories below.

    Nissan Magnite Left Side View

    Within just five days of its launch, the Magnite had managed to garner 5,000 bookings and over 50,000 enquiries across the country. The strategic pricing is definitely working for Nissan and will continue to do so if the brand manages to offer the competitive pricing along with a strong sales and service network. 

    Splash Guard – Rs 699

    Tail Gate Entry Guard – Rs 1,599 

    Bumper Corner Protector with Chrome – Rs 1,299 

    Bumper Corner Protector without Chrome – Rs 699 

    Sidestep – Magnite – Rs 9,299 

    Sidestep – Brackets – Rs 4,299 

    FR Chrome Garnish – Rs 1,089 

    Tail DR Garnish – Rs 1,599

    Door Visor – Rs 2,249 

    Premium Body Cover – Rs 2,799 

    Normal Body Cover – Rs 1,399

    Body Graphics - Universal Design - Rs 1,699 

    Under Body Light – Rs 4,499 

    Door Edge Guard – Rs 290

    Alloy Wheel Pack – Rs 31,999

