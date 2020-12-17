Nissan Magnite exterior accessories list detailed

- Accessories are available in three predefined packs.

- Customers can also purchase individual set of accessories

Nissan Magnite was launched earlier this month with an introductory starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). Now, if you are planning on buying one, you might want to glam it up with several add-on accessories inside out. We give you a detailed price-wise list of exterior touches made available by the brand for the potential customers.

Along with the already available Tech Pack, Nissan has introduced three new accessory packs – Essential, Style and Premium. While the individual accessory cost of each part under the pack is not made available as of now, the Essential Pack costs Rs 2,249 while the Style and Premium packs are available for Rs 4,799 and Rs 8,999 individually.

Getting to the details, the exterior of the car can be protected with mudflaps, tail gate guard and front and rear bumper corner protectors. For the bling lovers, Nissan also has the protectors with chrome accents with additional front and rear chrome garnish. For a more convenient ingress/egress one can opt for side steps, door visors, and edge guards. To make the car look more funky, there is a universal graphic body design. Premium and normal body covers are on offer too. We have mentioned the price list of all the exterior accessories below.

Within just five days of its launch, the Magnite had managed to garner 5,000 bookings and over 50,000 enquiries across the country. The strategic pricing is definitely working for Nissan and will continue to do so if the brand manages to offer the competitive pricing along with a strong sales and service network.

Splash Guard – Rs 699

Tail Gate Entry Guard – Rs 1,599

Bumper Corner Protector with Chrome – Rs 1,299

Bumper Corner Protector without Chrome – Rs 699

Sidestep – Magnite – Rs 9,299

Sidestep – Brackets – Rs 4,299

FR Chrome Garnish – Rs 1,089

Tail DR Garnish – Rs 1,599

Door Visor – Rs 2,249

Premium Body Cover – Rs 2,799

Normal Body Cover – Rs 1,399

Body Graphics - Universal Design - Rs 1,699

Under Body Light – Rs 4,499

Door Edge Guard – Rs 290

Alloy Wheel Pack – Rs 31,999