Production-ready Tata HBX interiors spied

- New Tata HBX spy shots reveal a touchscreen infotainment system

- The model will be launched in FY-2021

Tata Motors showcased the HBX concept at the Auto Expo 2020, while the production-ready model is slated to make its debut in 2021. Meanwhile, test-mules of the model continue to be spotted across the country.

A new set of images shared on the web gives us another look at the production-ready Tata HBX. As seen in the images, the Tata HBX features new alloy wheels, door-mounted ORVMs, body cladding, blacked-out A-pillars, chunky wheel arches, wrap-around LED tail lights, high-mounted stop lamp, rear washer and wiper, integrated spoiler, and a rear-bumper mounted number plate holder.

A peek at the interior of the new Tata HBX reveals a leather-wrapped, three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, squared AC vents, and pillar-mounted tweeters. Previous spy images revealed the design of the model’s fascia, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the 2021 Tata HBX is expected to be offered only with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. Transmission options might include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Once launched, the micro-SUV will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100.

Image Source