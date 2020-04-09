Nissan Kicks facelift spied sans camouflage

- New Nissan Kicks for ASEAN markets spied

- Likely to be introduced in India as Kicks facelift

- Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder HR12DE petrol engine with electric motor

The new Nissan Kicks is due for launch in the ASEAN markets. The upcoming international spec model is the updated version, which will make its global debut in Thailand. It is believed that this updated version will be introduced in new and existing markets like India, as the Kicks facelift. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming SUV has been spied sans camouflage in Thailand.

Based on what can be seen, the Kicks facelift will get a revised fascia with sleek wrap around headlamps and a new chrome grille. The vehicle is likely to get a more angular bonnet and tweaked bumper for freshness. The sides look more or less similar to the current model except for chrome door handles and new twin five spoke alloys. As for the interior, the updated model is expected to get better quality upholstery and an updated infotainment system.

Under the hood, the Nissan Kicks facelift is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder HR12DE petrol engine with an electric motor. Combined, this engine produces 125bhp. Although, the company has not spoken in detail about its plans for India, it is believed that the company might introduce the Kicks facelift in India later this year.

