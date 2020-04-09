Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan Kicks facelift spied sans camouflage

Nissan Kicks facelift spied sans camouflage

April 09, 2020, 08:31 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
9215 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan Kicks facelift spied sans camouflage

- New Nissan Kicks for ASEAN markets spied 

- Likely to be introduced in India as Kicks facelift

- Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder HR12DE petrol engine with electric motor 

The new Nissan Kicks is due for launch in the ASEAN markets. The upcoming international spec model is the updated version, which will make its global debut in Thailand. It is believed that this updated version will be introduced in new and existing markets like India, as the Kicks facelift. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming SUV has been spied sans camouflage in Thailand.

Based on what can be seen, the Kicks facelift will get a revised fascia with sleek wrap around headlamps and a new chrome grille. The vehicle is likely to get a more angular bonnet and tweaked bumper for freshness. The sides look more or less similar to the current model except for chrome door handles and new twin five spoke alloys. As for the interior, the updated model is expected to get better quality upholstery and an updated infotainment system. 

Under the hood, the Nissan Kicks facelift is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder HR12DE petrol engine with an electric motor. Combined, this engine produces 125bhp. Although, the company has not spoken in detail about its plans for India, it is believed that the company might introduce the Kicks facelift in India later this year.

Source 

  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.2 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.62 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.83 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.61 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

First drive report of the new Urban Compact SUV ...

252 Likes
154546 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

111 Likes
31516 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in