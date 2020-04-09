Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Kia Telluride wins 2020 World Car of the Year

Kia Telluride wins 2020 World Car of the Year

April 09, 2020, 08:57 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
757 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Telluride wins 2020 World Car of the Year

-  Was chosen from a list of 29 vehicles 

-  Vehicles were selected and voted on by an international jury panel 

The Kia Telluride has just taken home the coveted 2020 World Car of the Year award. The Kia Telluride was chosen from an initial World Car of the Year entry list of 29 vehicles from all over the world while the Kia Soul EV was chosen from an initial entry list of eight World Urban Car contenders. The Telluride is packed with high-tech, advanced automotive technology, including the “Kia Drive Wise” suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, and a long list of standard and optional equipment. Both vehicles were Top Three in the World finalists in their respective categories as announced on March 3rd.  

Vehicles were selected and voted on by an international jury panel comprising 86 prominent automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world. Each juror was appointed by the World Car Steering Committee on the basis of his or her expertise, experience, credibility, and influence. The international accounting firm KPMG tabulated the jurors’ ballots. 

“Everyone at Kia is truly honored to receive not just one, but two awards from the World Car Awards judging panel,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Kia Motors Corporation. “This is one of the hardest-fought competitions in the global automotive industry, proving that the Telluride and Soul EV are both truly outstanding vehicles. These accolades are testament to the talents and efforts of a worldwide team, who all strive to create desirable, high-quality and practical cars that drivers love.”

  • Kia
  • Kia Motors
  • Kia Telluride
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
