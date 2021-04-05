Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 to be launched in India in H2 CY2021

- To be followed by the launch of the new-gen Scorpio

- Will be launched in the second half of 2021

The upcoming generation of Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted testing for over a year now. There have been various sightings of the test mules leaking out many significant exterior and interior details of the three-row SUV.

In a recent media report, Veejay Nakra, CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra (Auto Division) confirmed that the all-new XUV500 will break covers between Q2 and Q3 of CY 2021. The next big launch in 2021 by the automaker will be the new-generation Scorpio which has also been spotted testing extensively in the country, details of which can be read here.

The upcoming XUV500 is likely to feature a redesigned exterior design with a vertical multi-slat front grille, flush-fitting door handles, LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, and a new design for the alloy wheels.

On the inside, the cabin is expected to be revamped with a dual-tone dashboard, two-screen display setup, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, a panoramic sunroof, and repositioned aircon vents for the second-row occupants behind the centre armrest.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 could include a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit could be a standard affair while an automatic unit and an AWD system are likely to be offered as options.