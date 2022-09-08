Next gen Volkswagen Tiguan spied; Global unveil likely next year

- The production version could be unveiled in 2024, before a rumoured market launch in 2025.

- An even more tech-focused dashboard featuring a fully digital cockpit and the latest ADAS and safety features expected.

The first-gen VW Tiguan was introduced in 2007 and received a facelift in 2011. Similarly, the second-gen was launched in 2015 based on the MQB platform, with a facelift in 2020 with design changes and the addition of the eHybrid PHEV variant, plus a China-only coupe body style. This means that the third-gen Tiguan could be introduced in 2024, which would allow it to be offered in ICE-powered and hybrid forms – and pretty likely alongside an electric variant.

Our spy source in Austria caught the new model in ICE-powered production guise for the very first time. Volkswagen may have been focused on the ever-expanding ID. range of MEB-based electric vehicles but it will likely keep updating the core models including the likes of the Polo, the Golf, the T-Roc, and the Tiguan, for as long as possible.

The fact that VW expects only 25 percent of its global sales to come from EVs by 2026, combined with the popularity of the aforementioned nameplates, makes us believe that they will live for at least one more generation before the range becomes EV-only in the 2030s. The relatively small window before the ICE ban in Europe and other markets means that we will be sticking with updated versions of current platforms since the automakers are investing heavily in EV-dedicated architectures.

This makes us believe that Volkswagen, alongside rival brands, might offer a fully electric version of the Tiguan even if this means they will have to electrify the evolution of the MQB Evo platform. The latter could also be utilized by other brands of the VW Group making it worth the investment. While the entry-level trims will be likely offered with mild-hybrid powertrains for a lower cost, the majority of the sales volume will likely consist of plug-in hybrids that will still cost less than the possible full-blown EV variants.