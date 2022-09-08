2022 Citroen C5 Aircross – In Pictures

After unveiling the mid-life facelift for the C5 Aircross earlier this year, Citroen has launched it here in India. Priced at Rs 36.67 lakh ex-showroom, the new C5 Aircross is available only in the top-spec Shine dual tone variant now. Here’s a closer look at all the things that are new on this stylish French crossover.

Citroen has introduced their new design language with the 2022 C5 Aircross. It’s certainly more angular and bolder than before.

Besides the sharper treatment for the headlamps, the other talking point is the Citroen logo which has detached itself from the daytime running lights, thereby marking a move on from other models in the range, in which the chevrons extended to the daytime running lights via a chrome strip.

The rear looks more or less the same as before although you do get different detailing for the LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper. The 18-inch alloy wheel design is also new and makes a big difference to the way the new C5 Aircross looks. There’s a new Eclipse Blue body colour option which is a very deep shade of blue that changes from dark blue to black depending on the external light. Other than this there’s white, black and grey color options like before.

Inside, there’s a new 10-inch floating touchscreen display that supposedly improves ergonomics by offering direct-access climate controls and a higher reading. The vents are now located below the screen and have been modernised with a sharp, horizontal design. The central console, high and large, has been modernised with a black leather-effect-fabric and chrome design elements around it.

The dash also integrates a large storage binnacle with connectivity options including two USB-ports and a wireless charger. The 2022 model gets the same 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel as the earlier car.

Producing 174bhp and 400Nm of torque, this engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is the sole gearbox on offer for the Indian market. The 2022 C5 Aircross is now on sale at Citroen India’s retail network which includes 20 showrooms in 19 cities including major towns like Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Surat, Pune and more.