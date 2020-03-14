New-gen Kia Carnival under development

- Expected to make a global debut later this year

- Will get a revised design, added features and a plug-in hybrid

The Kia Carnival (or the Kia Sedona as it is called in some markets) might have made its way to India this year, the MPV has been on sale in international markets since 2015. The Korean carmaker has already gotten busy with a new generation model and our spy sleuths caught a prototype of the same undergoing testing in cold winters of Lapland.

Looking at the images, the people-mover seem to carry a boxier profile under all the heavy concealment and is still instantly recognizable. But there are a few modern lines and body panels highlighted by a more angular fascia. A new LED headlamp and reworked grille are hidden as well which will be in line with Kia’s new design language. And the heavy black cladding prevents any aid in seeing what has changed at the rear of the Korean MPV.

The dimensions appear to remain more or less unchanged. Meanwhile, this being a new-gen model, we expect added technology in terms of safety and features on the inside. Given how well equipped the Carnival/Sedona already is, it is hard to guess what addition would be available with the update.

Under the skin, the new hybrid powertrain from the recently updated Sorento is expected to be offered with the Carnival as well. And the already existing 3.3-litre V6 and 2.2-litre four-pot turbodiesel will continue to power the new-gen Carnival. An all-wheel-drive configuration is also on the cards.

A global debut of the new Carnival/Sedona is speculated to take place later this year, and according to reports, it could happen as soon as September 2020. Given Kia's unveil strategy of new models, it will be first offered in South Korea before making its way to other countries. Indian debut could happen by the end of 2021 or later.