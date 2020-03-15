Please Tell Us Your City

Second-gen Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant features leaked; to get paddle shifters

March 15, 2020, 10:26 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
15363 Views
Second-gen Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant features leaked; to get paddle shifters

- The new-gen Creta will be launched in India on 16 March

- 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant will be offered in 10 colours

The next-gen Hyundai Creta, upon launch, will be offered with a turbo-petrol engine for the first time. The model will be powered by a 1.4-litre unit that produces 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. The features and colour options of the model have now been leaked on the web.

As seen in the leaked image, the second-gen Hyundai Creta turbo-petrol variant will be offered in three exclusive paintjobs, excluding the seven mono-tone colours offered on all other variants of the compact SUV. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill will be available in Deep Forest, Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof.

Hyundai New Creta Exterior

Feature highlights of the new-gen Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre variant include twin-tip exhausts, matte black roof rails, dark chrome grille, body coloured door handles paddle shifters and sports pedal. Also on offer are all-black interiors with an orange pack that comes equipped with black leather seats with orange piping, leather wrapped steering wheel, AC vents with orange accents, 

