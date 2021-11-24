New-gen Hyundai Verna begins testing

- Will get a complete design overhaul

- Likely to make its global debut sometime in 2022

While the existing generation Hyundai Verna looks modern and gets a tech-laden cabin, Hyundai is back to the drawing table to design an all-new generation of the mid-size sedan. Spotted testing overseas is the prototype of the new Verna that is likely to get a revamped exterior design and new interiors.

While the test mule is heavily wrapped, it is expected to get a bigger and wider front grille like its elder siblings. This will be flanked by new LED headlamps, reprofiled bumpers, and new alloy wheels. It continues to get the sloping roofline with the kinked chrome insert on the window line that we have seen on the i20 hatchback.

The details as to the interior as scarce at the moment and will be known with more sightings of the sedan in the coming months. Mechanically, the updated sedan will be powered by both petrol and diesel powertrains. It will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions like the current-gen model.

There is no official announcement of the new Verna’s global debut yet. However, it could make its international debut sometime in 2022 with expected India introduction in late 2022 or in 2023.

Image Source