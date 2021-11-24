New Audi Q5 gathers 100 bookings; sold out for 2021

- Deliveries to commence immediately

- Available in two variants across five exterior shades

Audi India has finally launched the 2021 iteration of the Q5 luxury SUV. Aimed to bring in sales volumes for the German carmaker in India, the Q5 has been launched with prices starting at Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker also announced that it has already received 100 bookings for the Q5 facelift and will begin deliveries immediately.

The Q5 is available in two trims – Premium Plus and Technology. With the 2021 update, the Q5 gets a fresh face that is dominated by the single-piece front grille with chrome vertical slats and LED headlamps. The fore and aft bumpers have also been reworked and look more stylish now. Towards the side, the noticeable changes include a new design for 19-inch alloy wheels and side sills with aluminium finish. The posterior gets similar silver inserts and new graphics for LED tail lamps.

The cabin of the Q5 is in-line with the other models in the Audi line-up. It gets a dual-tone theme with a black insert in the centre of the dashboard. Besides this, the upholstery can be had in Atlas Beige or Okapi Brown leatherette. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system stands at the centre while the new steering wheel commands the fully-digital instrument cluster. Other highlights of the cabin include wireless charging, 30-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, and electrically-operated tailgate with gesture control.

Propelling the Q5 is a single 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The refreshed Audi Q5 rivals the likes of the BMW X3, Volvo XC60, and Mercedes-Benz GLC. We have driven the Audi Q5 and you can read our first-drive review here.