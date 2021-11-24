Audi Q5 facelift launched: All you need to know

Audi has introduced the updated Q5 in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The newly launched Audi Q5 facelift is available in two variant options – Premium Plus and Technology, at Rs 58.93 lakh and Rs 63.77 lakh, respectively. The 2021 Audi Q5 gets new features such as Audi Park Assist with parking aid plus, comfort key with sensor-controlled boot lid operation, inlays in Audi exclusive Piano Black, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and 19-speaker B&O premium 3D sound system with an output of 755 watts.

Read below to learn more about the updated Q5 facelift.

Exterior

Visually, the updated Audi Q5 facelift features the trademark single-frame grille with an octagon outline, which has sharper and better-defined edges. Additionally, the grille and the slats get chrome garnish, while the skid plates, roof rails, and foglamp casing get silver accents. The side profile is highlighted by a wraparound shoulder line. To further enhance the overall experience, the vehicle also gets a panoramic sunroof and rides on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. The updated SUV is available in five colour options – Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver, and Manhattan Gray.

Interior

To enhance the premium quotient, the Q5 facelift gets Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown combination in leatherette upholstery with inlays in piano-black finishing. For added convenience, the SUV offers three-zone air-conditioning and 30-ambient lighting colour options. The dashboard is highlighted by a 10-inch multimedia touchscreen infotainment unit with the third-generation Modular Infotainment Platform. Moreover, this unit features Audi's latest MMI Touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more. Some of the other convenience feature highlights include power front seats with driver memory and an Audi phone box with wireless charging.

Performance

Under the hood, the new Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre 45TFSI petrol engine that generates 246bhp and 370Nm of torque. The vehicle with Quattro four-wheel-drive system is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 6.3-seconds and attains a top speed of 237kmph. The Audi Drive Select, offers a choice between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency, and off-road. Additionally, the vehicle gets an adaptive suspension system with damping control to further enhance the overall experience.

