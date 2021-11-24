CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi Q5 facelift launched: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,166 Views
    Audi Q5 facelift launched: All you need to know

    Audi has introduced the updated Q5 in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The newly launched Audi Q5 facelift is available in two variant options – Premium Plus and Technology, at Rs 58.93 lakh and Rs 63.77 lakh, respectively. The 2021 Audi Q5 gets new features such as Audi Park Assist with parking aid plus, comfort key with sensor-controlled boot lid operation, inlays in Audi exclusive Piano Black, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and 19-speaker B&O premium 3D sound system with an output of 755 watts. 

    Read below to learn more about the updated Q5 facelift

    Exterior

    Visually, the updated Audi Q5 facelift features the trademark single-frame grille with an octagon outline, which has sharper and better-defined edges. Additionally, the grille and the slats get chrome garnish, while the skid plates, roof rails, and foglamp casing get silver accents. The side profile is highlighted by a wraparound shoulder line. To further enhance the overall experience, the vehicle also gets a panoramic sunroof and rides on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels. The updated SUV is available in five colour options – Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver, and Manhattan Gray.

    Audi Q5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    To enhance the premium quotient, the Q5 facelift gets Atlas Beige and Okapi Brown combination in leatherette upholstery with inlays in piano-black finishing. For added convenience, the SUV offers three-zone air-conditioning and 30-ambient lighting colour options. The dashboard is highlighted by a 10-inch multimedia touchscreen infotainment unit with the third-generation Modular Infotainment Platform. Moreover, this unit features Audi's latest MMI Touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more. Some of the other convenience feature highlights include power front seats with driver memory and an Audi phone box with wireless charging.

    Audi Q5 Dashboard

    Performance 

    Under the hood, the new Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre 45TFSI petrol engine that generates 246bhp and 370Nm of torque. The vehicle with Quattro four-wheel-drive system is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 6.3-seconds and attains a top speed of 237kmph. The Audi Drive Select, offers a choice between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency, and off-road. Additionally, the vehicle gets an adaptive suspension system with damping control to further enhance the overall experience.

    Audi Q5 Engine Shot

    We have recently driven the Audi Q5 facelift. To read more about it, click here.

    Audi Q5 Image
    Audi Q5
    ₹ 58.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New-gen Hyundai Verna begins testing
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV gets a colour rejig

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2867 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 70.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 74.16 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 68.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 70.20 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 70.63 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 65.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 71.23 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 65.62 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 65.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2867 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi Q5 facelift launched: All you need to know