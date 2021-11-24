Tata Nexon EV gets a colour rejig

- Moonlit Silver shade discontinued

- Continues to be offered in Dark Edition

Tata Motors has discreetly scrapped the Moonlit Silver exterior shade for the Nexon EV. The hue has been removed from the carmaker’s official website and brochure. The Nexon EV can now be had in Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White, and Midnight Black colour options.

The variants on offer for the Nexon EV include XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Dark Edition, XZ Plus Lux, and XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition. The feature highlights of the Nexon EV are similar to its ICE derivative that includes projector headlamps with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, cooled glovebox, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can read our first-drive review here.

A few months back, Tata introduced a Dark Edition version of the Nexon EV. It’s available with a Midnight Black exterior paint along with black highlights inside out. The range starts at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know more about it here.

The Nexon EV gets a floor-placed 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering the electric motors to produce 127bhp and 245Nm of torque with a claimed range of 312km. We have tested the electric range of the electric SUV in real-world conditions and you can read our review here. The Nexon EV continues to dominate the EV segment with competition in the form of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.