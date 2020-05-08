Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • New-gen Hyundai Tucson spotted in production guise

New-gen Hyundai Tucson spotted in production guise

May 08, 2020, 07:03 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
269 Views
Write a comment
New-gen Hyundai Tucson spotted in production guise

- Will take design cues from the Vision T concept

- Expected to be launched globally in August 2020

- Hyundai also working on a 340bhp Tucson N

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson has appeared in production guise via a new set of spy shots. Hyundai previewed the new-gen Tucson through the Vision T concept that debuted at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new Tucson features a squat stance that is highlighted by a long swooping hood, bulging wheel arches and a sloping roof. It is a part of Hyundai’s 'Sensual Sportiness' design philosophy, which incorporates sharp creases with layered textures. It will feature a 3D interpretation of the cascading grille and the two-tier 'composite lamps'. The dual-tone alloy wheel design is identical to the ones found on the Vision T concept.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift Exterior

Hyundai has announced that the new Tucson will be available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid avatars, in addition to regular ICE versions. But, Hyundai is also working on a full-blown Tucson N that is expected to belt out a maximum of 340bhp.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift Exterior

Hyundai is likely to launch the new Tucson in Korea in August 2020. This will be followed by launches in Europe, North America and other global markets. As for the Indian market, the new-gen Tucson won't make it anytime before 2022, as Hyundai is set to launch the current-gen facelift in the months to come.

Image Source

  • Hyundai
  • Tucson
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • Tucson Facelift
  • Hyundai Tucson Facelift
NEW
