Honda Cars India offers benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh

- Cash discount and exchange benefits for Honda City and Honda Amaze

- Offers are valid till 31 May 2020

Honda’s popular selling sedan, the Honda City is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. The benefits vary across manual and automatic variants of the City that is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5 i-VTEC petrol engine. Additionally, Honda India is offering benefits of up to Rs 32,000 on the Amaze compact sedan. The Amaze sedan is available in BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel option that can be had in both manual and CVT options. The below mentioned offers are valid till 31 May 2020.

The Honda City variants like the SV MT, V MT and the V CT is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 along with additional discount of Rs 20,000 on car exchange. The VX MT variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 37,000 and car exchange benefit of Rs 35,000. The VX CVT, ZX MT and ZX CVT variants attract a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 and exchange benefit worth Rs 50,000.

Potential Honda Amaze customers who plan to exchange their current or old vehicle can avail extended warranty benefits for fourth and fifth year worth Rs 12,000. Moreover, the company offers additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 20,000. As for customer without an old or existing car for exchange, the company offers extended warranty on fourth and fifth year worth Rs 12,000 along with three-years Honda Care Maintenance Program at 50 per cent cost worth Rs 8,000.