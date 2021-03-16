CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Creta surpasses 1.21 lakh sales milestone

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    712 Views
    - Sales mark achieved within a period of one year

    - 20 per cent of buyers preferred automatic transmission

    Hyundai launched the new-generation Creta last year in March. It divided opinions with its unusual looks and low positioned headlights and tail lamps. However, that did not affect the sales of the SUV and Hyundai managed to retail 1.21 lakh units of the Creta in the year 2020. 

    The South Korean car manufacturer stated that over 51 per cent of sales came from the higher SX and SX (O) trims. More than 60 per cent of the customers opted for powerful BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine while 20 per cent of buyers preferred automatic over the manual gearbox. We have driven the 1.4-litre turbo petrol with a seven-speed DCT unit and you can read our first-drive review here. Alongside, the first-drive review of the Creta diesel MT is embedded below.

    The Creta is a well-rounded package with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, Bose stereo system, floating roof, 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof to name a few. It is offered in three engines – 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the turbo petrol is paired only with a seven-speed DCT unit, the petrol and diesel can be had with a six-speed manual, CVT and a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Commenting on the remarkable achievement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “All-new CRETA has set new benchmarks in the Indian Auto Industry and has become the most loved SUV in India taking the pole position month after month in this highly competitive SUV space. This exemplary feat is a testimony of Hyundai’s manufacturing excellence and class leading features that we offer to our discerning customers. As we move ahead, I am confident that our smart Indian customers will continue to choose Hyundai cars that are redefining benchmarks across segments.”

    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
