Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift launched: All you need to know

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has launched the E-Class facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 63.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is now available in three variants – E 200, E 220d, and E 350d. To widen the options for potential customers, the company has introduced an India specific sporty AMG exterior line in the E 350d. The company has preponed the launch of the updated E-Class citing a successful run out of the outgoing model much ahead of the company plans and has also received an overwhelming interest for the new model.

What’s new?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift features an updated fascia with new LED high-performance headlamps, new grille design, new bumpers, and split tail-lamps. The E 350d with the new AMG Line gets sporty detailing, which includes diamond grille and AMG alloys. For a classy appeal, the quarter glass is inspired by the Mercedes-Maybach. The rear section gets a split tail light design along with a tweaked bumper design. In terms of dimensions, the updated E-Class now measures 5,075mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,079mm. The updated E-Class gets two new colour options – Selenite Grey and Designo Hyacinth Red, in addition to standard colour options such as Polar White, Obsidian Black, High-Tech Silver and Mojave Silver.

As for the interior, the vehicle now features open-pore wood trims in the front and the rear. The vehicle features Artico leather dashboard along with a capacitive touch screen on the steering wheel. The feature-list further includes a panoramic sunroof along with Burmester surround sound system with 590W output. The company claims that the updated E-Class offers the best in class rear reclining seats (37 degrees) with memory function. Moreover, the vehicle also offers a wireless charger at the rear. The other interior feature highlights include – newly designed AC console with storage, power close function for doors, Park Pilot (Active Park Assistance) with reverse camera, power close function for doors, and the rear removable touchpad offers convenient access to controls in the centre armrest. The company also offers a smartphone integration package and a Chauffeur package to meet individual needs.

Technology

The updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class features the new infotainment system with MBUX and Mercedes me connect 2021. The vehicle features a digital cockpit with dual 12.3-inch display screens. The vehicle also gets a 360-degree camera along with air body control suspension and memory function for the front seats.

The safety feature list includes active brake assist, active bonnet for pedestrian protection, emergency call with Mercedes me connect, pre-safe, and seven-airbags including a knee airbag.

Engine

Mechanically, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in one petrol and two diesel engine options. The E 200 variant is powered by a 1,991cc four-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 194bhp between 5,500-6,100rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,650-4,000rpm. This variant is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 7.6-seconds and has a top speed of 240kmph.

The E 220d gets a 1,950cc four-cylinder, diesel engine that generates 192bhp at 3,800rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. The acceleration and top speed are similar to that of the E 200 petrol variant.

The E 350d gets a 2,925cc six-cylinder diesel engine which produces 282bhp between 3,400-4,600rpm and 600Nm of torque between 1,200-3,200rpm. This variant is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.1-second and has a top speed of 250kmph.

All-three engine options get the 9G-TRONIC transmission as standard.